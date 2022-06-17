Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Teams organized to help with critical incidents at schools

By: Associated Press June 17, 2022 1:33 pm

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is creating 12 regional teams to support schools around the state deal with critical incidents such as shootings.

