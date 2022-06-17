Stafford Rosenbaum welcomes Punches from state Senate

After spending the last 10 years in the Wisconsin State Senate, Derek Punches has joined Stafford Rosenbaum.

Punches served as a policy advisor and committee clerk where he advised legislators and stakeholders on policy analysis and development, formulating and overseeing legislation and directing the operation of the Senate Committee on Transportation and Local government.

During his law school pursuit at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Punches served part-time in the state Senate as well as clerking for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

An associate with Stafford Rosenbaum, Punches focuses his practice on municipal law and environmental law. He is located at the firm’s Madison office.