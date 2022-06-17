Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Some clinics halting abortions while bracing for Roe’s fall

Some clinics halting abortions while bracing for Roe’s fall

By: Associated Press June 17, 2022 6:51 am

Abortion providers in some places where the procedure could be banned if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade are bracing for a ruling by halting scheduling for the procedure, transitioning staff to help patients travel to other states and creating networks of clinics that will span across regions of the country.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo