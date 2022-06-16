Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Thomas elected chair of American Immigration Lawyers Association

Thomas elected chair of American Immigration Lawyers Association

By: Ali Teske June 16, 2022 11:37 am

Michael Best's Carrie Ziegler Thomas has been elected chair of the American Immigration Lawyers Association's Wisconsin chapter.

