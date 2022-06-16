Transgender inmate sues for surgery, prison transfer

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Bridgetower Media Newswires June 16, 2022 10:05 am

A lawsuit filed against the Minnesota Department Corrections has brought international attention to the treatment of transgender inmates in prison. Gender Justice, a nonprofit advocacy organization in St. Paul, and Robins Kaplan LLP filed a complaint June 6 in Ramsey County District Court on behalf of a transgender inmate.

