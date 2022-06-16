Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Rock re-selected to Trial Lawyers 40 Under 40

Rock re-selected to Trial Lawyers 40 Under 40

By: Ali Teske June 16, 2022 9:26 am

Attorney Stephanie Rock of Birdsall Obear & Associates has been re-selected to The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40, the firm announced earlier this week.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo