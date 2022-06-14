Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / US Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member

US Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member

By: Associated Press June 14, 2022 10:10 am

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that Native Americans prosecuted in certain tribal courts can also be prosecuted based on the same incident in federal court, which can result in longer sentences.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo