Funeral services set for D. Michael Guerin

Services for D. Michael Guerin, who died on June 1, will begin with a visitation gathering at 1 p.m. with a funeral mass at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 24, at the Church of the Gesu located on the Marquette University campus (1145 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee).

The full obituary and options to send floral arrangements can be viewed here.

A Milwaukee attorney and partner at Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, Guerin died after battling cancer.

Graduating from Marquette Law in 1974, Guerin joined GRGB in 1975 after working as a Milwaukee police officer and special agent at the Wisconsin Department of Justice. He practiced personal injury law, criminal law and civil litigation.

Throughout his career, he served as former president of the Milwaukee Bar Association (2000-2001) and State Bar of Wisconsin (2005-2006). According to his firm, at his swearing-in ceremony for the State Bar, he told colleagues “I don’t treat myself real seriously, as most of you know. But I do treat my responsibilities to my profession very seriously.”