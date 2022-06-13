Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / After lawsuits, new PFAS standards to take effect

After lawsuits, new PFAS standards to take effect

By: Associated Press June 13, 2022 1:47 pm

Wisconsin Republicans will allow regulations Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration developed to control pollution from a group of chemicals known as PFAS to take effect, a spokesman for the lawmaker who controls the Legislature's rules committee said Monday.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo