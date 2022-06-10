Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Proudfit completes first month with Probst Law

Proudfit completes first month with Probst Law

By: Ali Teske June 10, 2022 8:30 am

Probst Law Offices added a new attorney to its team last month. Jenna Proudfit joined the firm's Wauwatosa office on May 10, according to the release. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo