Home / Legal News / Reinhart’s Eskra elected to Board of Governors

Reinhart’s Eskra elected to Board of Governors

By: Ali Teske June 9, 2022 12:22 pm

Malinda Eskra, a shareholder with Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren, has been elected to the Board of Governors for the Seventh Circuit Bar Association.

