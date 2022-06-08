Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin judge leaves PFAS regulation ruling on hold

Wisconsin judge leaves PFAS regulation ruling on hold

By: Associated Press June 8, 2022 6:57 am

A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday agreed to keep on hold his ruling from April that prevented state regulators from requiring businesses and others responsible for pollution by PFAS chemicals to investigate and clean up the contamination.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo