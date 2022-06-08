Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin governor asks GOP to repeal dormant abortion ban

Wisconsin governor asks GOP to repeal dormant abortion ban

By: Associated Press June 8, 2022 11:16 am

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday called a special session for the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal the state's dormant 173-year-old law banning abortion, a move that's more likely to win him political points with his Democratic base in a reelection year than it is to result in a repeal.

