Home / Legal News / Judge refuses to bar 3 Wisconsin incumbents from 2022 ballot

Judge refuses to bar 3 Wisconsin incumbents from 2022 ballot

By: Associated Press June 8, 2022 1:26 pm

A federal judge in Milwaukee has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to bar Republican U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald and Tom Tiffany as well as Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson from the 2022 ballot because they supported Donald Trump leading up to the January 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

