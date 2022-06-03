Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Meatpacking company settles COVID-19 workplace allegations

Meatpacking company settles COVID-19 workplace allegations

By: Associated Press June 3, 2022 11:35 am

A national meatpacking company with a facility in Green Bay has agreed to pay about $15,000 to settle allegations of unsafe practices during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic sickened and killed Wisconsin workers.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo