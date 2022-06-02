Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / New UW president wants to continue tuition freeze

New UW president wants to continue tuition freeze

By: Associated Press June 2, 2022 12:18 pm

The University of Wisconsin System's new president said Thursday that he wants to continue a freeze on tuition for in-state graduates through at least the next academic year.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo