Wisconsin judge upholds legality of private election grants

Wisconsin judge upholds legality of private election grants

By: Associated Press June 1, 2022 11:19 am

A Wisconsin circuit court judge ruled Wednesday that it was legal for private grants from a group funded by Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg to be sent to the Democratic stronghold of Madison to help it run the 2020 election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

