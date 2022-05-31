Gleisner earns President’s Award from State Bar

Brookfield attorney William Gleisner is the recipient of the 2022 President’s Award presented by the State Bar of Wisconsin.

Gleisner serves as the acting secretary for the Wisconsin Judicial Council. A Marquette Law graduate, he has worked with the council for the last 14 years and served other organizations throughout the state’s legal profession such as chairperson of the Amicus Curiae Committee of the Wisconsin Academy of Trial Lawyers, co-chair of the Amicus Curiae Committee of the Wisconsin Association for Justice and president of the Marquette Law Alumni Association. He has researched and published extensively on eDiscovery and technology in the legal industry.

Among his career accolades, Gleisner is a past recipient of the 2005 Leader in the Law Award presented by the Wisconsin Law Journal.

He will be honored with the President’s Award at the Board of Governors lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 13, in the Linwood Ballroom at the Grand Geneva Resort, Lake Geneva.