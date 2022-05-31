Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Evers seeks Oneida County Circuit Court applicants

By: Ali Teske May 31, 2022 8:50 am

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that he is seeking applicants for the Oneida County Circuit Court–Branch 1, filling Judge Patrick O’Melia’s vacancy. The newly appointed judge will complete a term following O’Melia’s effective resignation date of Aug. 1 and serve through July 31, 2023.

Applications are accepted through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov.

The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.

Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.

