Evers seeks Oneida County Circuit Court applicants

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that he is seeking applicants for the Oneida County Circuit Court–Branch 1, filling Judge Patrick O’Melia’s vacancy. The newly appointed judge will complete a term following O’Melia’s effective resignation date of Aug. 1 and serve through July 31, 2023.

Applications are accepted through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov.

The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.

Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.