Dockendorff re-selected as Top 40 Under 40

By: Ali Teske May 31, 2022 2:34 pm

Hupy & Abraham's Hannah Dockendorff has been re-selected as The National Trial Lawyer's Civil Plaintiff Top 40 Under 40 in Wisconsin in 2022, the firm announced Tuesday.

