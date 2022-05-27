Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate

Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate

By: Associated Press May 27, 2022 8:23 am

Democrats' first attempt at responding to the back-to-back mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, failed in the Senate as Republicans blocked a domestic terrorism bill that would have opened debate on difficult questions surrounding hate crimes and gun safety.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo