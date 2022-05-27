Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
(CHART) Wisconsin Caseload Summary 2019-2021

By: Ali Teske May 27, 2022 11:23 am

From 2019, caseload totals significantly dipped during 2020 but saw increases in 2021. With data provided by the Wisconsin Court System Circuit Court Statistics, totals for opened cases across the state have fluctuated over the past three years, but appear to be on the rise. 

