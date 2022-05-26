Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin GOP leader open to arming teachers in schools

Wisconsin GOP leader open to arming teachers in schools

By: Associated Press May 26, 2022 12:50 pm

Wisconsin's top legislative Republican said Thursday that he is open to the idea of arming teachers following the latest school shooting in Texas, while he dismissed as "disingenuous" an offer from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to find common ground.

