Wisconsin GOP leader isn't ruling anyone out for key slot

Wisconsin GOP leader isn’t ruling anyone out for key slot

By: Associated Press May 26, 2022 12:55 pm

Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader, who will appoint a key member of the state's bipartisan elections commission, said Thursday he was not "ruling anybody in or out" as he looks to quickly fill a vacancy in the battleground state before the next chair of the panel is chosen.

