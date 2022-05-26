Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Republican quits Wisconsin elections panel, says Trump lost

Republican quits Wisconsin elections panel, says Trump lost

By: Associated Press May 26, 2022 6:28 am

The Wisconsin Elections Commission postponed choosing its new chairman Tuesday after a Republican commissioner who could have stood for the post abruptly resigned, saying the state GOP doesn't want him to lead the commission because he believes Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden fair and square.

