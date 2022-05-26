Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Justices to rule in gun case with US raw from mass shootings

By: Associated Press May 26, 2022 1:00 pm

With mass shootings in Texas, New York and California fresh in Americans' mind, the Supreme Court will soon issue its biggest gun ruling in more than a decade, one expected to make it easier to carry guns in public in some of the largest cities.

