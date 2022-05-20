Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin Supreme Court broadens who can carry concealed guns

Wisconsin Supreme Court broadens who can carry concealed guns

By: Associated Press May 20, 2022 9:43 am

A unanimous Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday broadened who can legally carry concealed weapons in the state, overturning a lower court's ruling dealing with a man whose license was revoked due to a domestic violence conviction.

