Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Judge gives Wisconsin GOP leader chance to avoid contempt

Judge gives Wisconsin GOP leader chance to avoid contempt

By: Associated Press May 20, 2022 7:33 am

A judge on Thursday said the investigator hired by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the 2020 election appears to have "gone rogue" and "run amok" in refusing to comply with the state's open-records law.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo