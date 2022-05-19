Wise joins Murphy Desmond

Murphy Desmond announced this week the addition of Jacob Wise to the firm’s Madison office.

Wise joins as a member of the firm’s criminal defense and litigation practice groups. He will serve not only clients from the Madison office, but also from the Janesville, Appleton and Dodgeville offices with matters such as a wide range of felony and misdemeanor offenses, personal injury, real estate disputes, landlord-tenant conflicts, employment and labor issues and contract disputes.

Following his graduation from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 2021, Wise became a solo practitioner for a year before joining Murphy Desmond. He is an active member of the Wisconsin Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Dane County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.