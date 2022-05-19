Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin Republicans to vote on death penalty, elections

By: Associated Press May 19, 2022 1:06 pm

Wisconsin Republicans gathering for the state convention this weekend will vote on setting the party's priorities for the next year, including resolutions calling for all ballots to be hand-counted on Election Day, imposing the death penalty for people who kill police officers, and opposing vaccine mandates.

