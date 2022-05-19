Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Georgia resident pleads guilty to sending death threats during Kenosha protests

Georgia resident pleads guilty to sending death threats during Kenosha protests

By: Ali Teske May 19, 2022 12:23 pm

A twenty-seven-year-old Georgia resident plead guilty to one count of cyberstalking Wednesday.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo