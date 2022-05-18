Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / To Zoom or not to Zoom, a question future court proceedings will have to ask

To Zoom or not to Zoom, a question future court proceedings will have to ask

By: Ali Teske May 18, 2022 9:19 am

Starting in July, all Wisconsin courts will be allowed to hold remote proceedings under a recent petition granted by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Tagged with:

About Ali Teske

Ali Teske is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or ateske@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo