Herman re-certified by National Board of Trial Advocacy

Family Law Attorney Gregg Herman has been re-certified by The National Board of Trial Advocacy as a senior specialist in family law.

Herman has been continually certified as a specialist in family law by NBTA since 1996 and is one of only three board certified family law trial specialists in Wisconsin.

Herman practices with Loeb & Herman in Milwaukee and is a past-president of the Milwaukee Bar Association and chair of the American Bar Association Family Law Section. He is also an adjunct professor at Marquette University Law School.