Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Deer District shootings leave Milwaukee leaders at the brink

Deer District shootings leave Milwaukee leaders at the brink

By: Associated Press May 18, 2022 7:23 am

The Milwaukee mayor and police chief on Tuesday pleaded with citizens and lawmakers to help address ongoing gun violence punctuated by shootings outside an NBA playoff game that left 21 injured.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo