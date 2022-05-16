Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court rules for Sen. Cruz in campaign finance case

Supreme Court rules for Sen. Cruz in campaign finance case

By: Associated Press May 16, 2022 11:19 am

The Supreme Court's conservative majority on Monday sided with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas in his challenge to a provision of federal campaign finance law, in a ruling that a dissenting justice said runs the risk of causing "further disrepute" to American politics.

