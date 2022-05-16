SmithAmundsen welcomes Grebe to Milwaukee office

SmithAmundsen announced Friday the addition of Laura Grebe to its Intellectual Property Service Group. Grebe will be practicing out of the firm’s Milwaukee office.

A Marquette Law graduate, Grebe represents clients in a variety of industries including biomedical, chemical, mechanical and electrical technologies. She has prepared and prosecuted patent applications on behalf of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC), Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Laura also previously worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in managing their international trademark portfolio.

Outside of her practice, Grebe is a Girl Scout troop leader, baker, PADI-certified advanced open water diver, published author, musician and runner.