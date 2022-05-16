Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Regents pick UCLA law school dean to lead UW-Madison

Regents pick UCLA law school dean to lead UW-Madison

By: Associated Press May 16, 2022 4:17 pm

The dean of UCLA's law school has been chosen as the next head of the University of Wisconsin's flagship campus in Madison, the university system's regents announced Monday.

