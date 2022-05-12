Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / Gimbel honored as Witness to History award recipient

Gimbel honored as Witness to History award recipient

By: Ali Teske May 12, 2022 1:56 pm

Attorney Franklyn Gimbel of Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown was honored Wednesday with the Witness to History presented by the Milwaukee County Historical Society.

