Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Parole of killer in Wisconsin puts pressure on Evers

Parole of killer in Wisconsin puts pressure on Evers

By: Associated Press May 11, 2022 7:00 am

The decision to parole a man who served less than 25 years of an 80-year sentence for stabbing his wife to death has angered her sisters and daughter and is becoming an issue in Wisconsin's governor's race.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo