O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing has announced the addition of attorney Ryan Riebe to its Litigation Practice Group. Riebe will practice out of the firm’s Milwaukee office.

Licensed to practice in Wisconsin and California, Riebe is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School. He has experience counseling individuals and businesses in a variety of litigation matters in state and federal courts and in mediation and arbitration.

OCHDL has offices in Milwaukee and Port Washington.