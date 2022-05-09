Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
High court honors wrongful death claim, affirms court of appeals decision

High court honors wrongful death claim, affirms court of appeals decision

By: Ali Teske May 9, 2022 1:39 pm

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has affirmed a court of appeals decision for a wrongful death suit. The ruling came Friday after the defendants filed a petition for review with the high court following the appeal decision in favor of plaintiff Kim Andruss in Estate of Oros v. Divine Savior Healthcare, Inc.

