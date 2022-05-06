Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Milwaukee grandfather convicted of killing 12-year-old boy

Milwaukee grandfather convicted of killing 12-year-old boy

By: Associated Press May 6, 2022 12:19 pm

A Milwaukee man has been convicted of killing his 12-year-old grandson with a sledgehammer and several other weapons after accusing the boy of stealing money.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo