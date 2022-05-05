Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Quarles attorneys honored as Wisconsin Law Foundation Fellows

By: Ali Teske May 5, 2022 9:57 am

Quarles & Brady announced that three of its attorneys have been inducted as Wisconsin Law Foundation Fellows. Stacy Alexejun, Fred Gants and Michael Levey were honored on May 5 at a dinner in Madison.

