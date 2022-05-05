Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
It’s Chief Justice Roberts’ Court, but does he still lead?

By: Associated Press May 5, 2022 11:20 am

John Roberts is heading a Supreme Court in crisis. The chief justice has already ordered an investigation of the leak this week of a draft opinion suggesting the court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case legalizing abortion nationwide.

