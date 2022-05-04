Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hundreds demonstrate potential overturn of Roe at Capitol

Hundreds demonstrate potential overturn of Roe at Capitol

By: Associated Press May 4, 2022 8:48 am

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the state Capitol in Madison Tuesday night to protest the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

