Home / Legal News / Wisconsin Democrats urge action ahead of abortion ruling

Wisconsin Democrats urge action ahead of abortion ruling

By: Associated Press May 3, 2022 10:48 am

Democrats running for office in Wisconsin urged Congress on Tuesday to act quickly to protect abortion rights in the wake of news that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, a move that would make nearly all abortions illegal in Wisconsin.

