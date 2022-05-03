Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Man sues city of Milwaukee for $12m over wrongful conviction

Man sues city of Milwaukee for $12m over wrongful conviction

By: Associated Press May 3, 2022 3:16 pm

A man who spent 12 years in prison for a homicide he didn't commit has filed a $12 million federal lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee and four police officers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo