Evers seeks district attorney applicants for Adams, Iowa, Lincoln, Portage and Rusk counties

By: Ali Teske May 3, 2022 9:10 am

With vacancies created by elections in Adams, Iowa, Lincoln, Portage and Rusk Counties, Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for district attorneys to those respective county’s circuit court.

