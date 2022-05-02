Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Over $200K worth of narcotics seized by Oshkosh-area drug units

By: Ali Teske May 2, 2022 1:20 pm

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group Drug Unit, along with the Oshkosh Police Department, has seized over $200,000 worth of illegal narcotics including cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine as a result of three search warrants at Oshkosh residences on Thursday.

About Ali Teske

Ali Teske is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or ateske@wislawjournal.com.

