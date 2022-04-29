Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin tribal courts now allowed to make pro bono appointments

Wisconsin tribal courts now allowed to make pro bono appointments

By: Ali Teske April 29, 2022 10:35 am

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has granted a petition allowing tribal courts to appoint attorneys to provide pro bono legal services, enabling lawyers to claim CLE credits in place of monetary payments.

Ali Teske is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or ateske@wislawjournal.com.

